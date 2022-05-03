NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls resident and former clerk for the city has filed a lawsuit against the city of Newton Falls and Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

Kathleen King is suing for over $250,000 after she said the city breached its contract with her by unlawfully passing an ordinance that repealed the five-year contract King had as city clerk in Dec. 2021.

King said she did not receive her 30-day written notice when the contract was terminated and her pay was reduced. The lawsuit also states King was the only hourly employee not receiving longevity or license pay added to her hourly rate.

The lawsuit also states that King was fired after city council held a special meeting in February.

The amount comes from what King said is her remaining wages per their contract, suffered damages and benefits like retirement and health care costs.

The lawsuit states the only exception to paying out the remainder of King’s contract was if she was convicted of a felony, which she was not.