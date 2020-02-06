Former Campbell police chief’s law license suspended

The board issued an opinion Thursday to pull Drew Rauzan's license for six months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Board of Professional Conduct for the Supreme Court of Ohio has suspended the law license of former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan.

The board issued an opinion Thursday to pull Rauzan’s license for six months in connection to a personal injury case in which board members say he mishandled payments. His conviction involving the use of a law enforcement database for purposes outside his role as police chief was also cited, according to the board’s decision.

Rauzan was sentenced in 2017 to one year of probation, and he had to forfeit his police certification and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to attempted unauthorized use of property.

The Board of Professional Conduct also lists a 2017 personal injury case where money from Rauzan’s clients was mixed with his personal funds, in violation of Ohio law.

Another attorney connected to the personal injury case, Carol Clemente Wagner, was issued a public reprimand for failing to inform the clients that she also did not carry malpractice insurance.