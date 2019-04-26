Former Campbell police chief charged with menacing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - The former police chief in Campbell is set to appear in court Friday on menacing charges.

According to court records, charges were filed against Dennis Puskarcik on April 16 in connection to a February 2019 incident.

He will be arraigned at 9 a.m Friday in Campbell Municipal Court.

Puskarcik resigned from the police department earlier this year following an investigation into missing items from the department's evidence locker.

At the time, Mayor Nick Phillips says Puskarcik was not fired, nor was he asked to resign, but that his resignation came of his own choosing.

Phillips said it was found that the integrity of the evidence room was not compromised and that allegations of criminal conduct against Puskarcik were "unsubstantiated."

WKBN 27 First is working to get details surrounding the menacing charge. Check back here for updates to this report.