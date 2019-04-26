Former Campbell police chief charged with menacing

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The case involving Campbell’s former police chief is getting moved to another community.

Friday morning, Dennis Puskarcik’s attorney filed a written “not guilty” plea. Puscarcik is charged with menacing.

He resigned as chief in January.

According to a police report, a woman who is listed as a Campbell police officer filed a complaint, saying Puskarcik had been harassing her indirectly. She said another officer told her Puskarcik threatened to punch her in the face.

The woman said she believes Puskarcik blames her for his resignation, according to the police report.

Campbell Judge Patrick Cunning recused himself from the trial to avoid any potential conflicts.

The trial will now be heard in Struthers Municipal Court.