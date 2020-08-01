Former Braking Point owner’s replica movie cars sell at auction for almost half a million dollars

The money from the cars can be used to pay back money stolen from Medicaid

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three movie replica cars that used to belong to Ryan Sheridan, the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, were sold at Skipco Auto Auction on Saturday.

According to Lynzey Donahue of the U.S Marshals, the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic customized as a “Batmobile” sold for $171,000.

The 1959 Cadillac customized as the “Ecto-1” from “Ghostbusters” sold for the highest of the three at $200,000.

Lastly, the 1981 DeLorean customized as a time machine from “Back to the Future” sold for $111,000.

The grand total from auctioning off the three cars was $428,000.

The money from the sales will go into the Department of Justice’s forfeiture fund and can be used to pay back the Medicaid money stolen by Sheridan.

Donahue said 870 people registered to participate in-person and online.

She also said the cars sold for more than they anticipated.

People were able to watch the auction on Skipco Auto Auction’s Facebook page.

