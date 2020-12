Waldron spent 25 years with the Bazetta Fire Department and 35 with Trumbull County's HAZMAT team

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Don Waldron, the former assistant fire chief for the Bazetta Fire Department, has died, the fire department announced Thursday.

Waldron spent over 25 years with the department as well as 35 years with Trumbull County’s HAZMAT team as a charter member.

He retired from the Youngstown Air Base Fire Department and was still teaching at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center at the time of his death.