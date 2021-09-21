Former Austintown school bus aide found guilty for hitting special needs student

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Austintown school bus aide was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of hitting a special needs student.

Patricia Bennett of Warren was accused of hitting a special needs student at the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown back in January of last year.

Prosecutors say it happened as the student was climbing aboard a bus to go home.

In court, witnesses testified about the incident, and lawyers for both sides gave their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon before the jury began deliberating.

Bennett was found guilty on all counts.