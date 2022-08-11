WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney who has been in trouble with the law before is now in the Trumbull County Jail on a drug charge.

The charge against Maridee Costanzo, 64, stems from four overdose calls at a house she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Ave. NE. According to a police report, officers were called there on July 18 after a reported overdose. Police reported that they had been to the house four times over the past three months.

Costanzo failed to appear in court for her arraignment on a permitting drug abuse charge in July, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Costanzo is a former Trumbull County attorney who had her license revoked in 2005 when she was convicted of trying to have her husband killed.

She was also accused in 2017 of being part of a theft ring spanning three counties. She pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years in a corrections program, with 120 days of residential confinement. She also was credited with 25 days of time served.

Costanzo is expected to appear in court at 9:45 a.m. Thursday to answer the charge.