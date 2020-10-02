Former Atlanta-area officer surrenders license after choking former Cardinal Mooney football player

David Rose was fired after an investigation found he used unnecessary force during the arrest of Desmond Marrow

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Atlanta area police officer who acknowledged choking a former Cardinal Mooney football player during a 2017 traffic stop will never work in law enforcement again.

The district attorney’s office in Henry County said David Rose surrendered his law enforcement certification on Monday as part of his guilty plea to a charge of simple battery.

Rose, who is white, was fired from the Henry County Police Department after an investigation found he used unnecessary force during the arrest of Desmond Marrow, who is Black. Marrow used to play football for Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown.

Authorities have said Rose was recorded saying he had choked Marrow and wasn’t going to include that information in his report.

