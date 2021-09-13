Forfeited land up for auction in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parcels of forfeited land that were not sold at a sheriff’s action are now up for bid through the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office.

The parcel list includes land that was forfeited to the state for nonpayment of taxes.

The parcels are located in Youngstown, Campbell, Smith Township and Austintown.

Opening bids range from $878 to $20,168. If no opening bid is received in the requested amount, bidding will start at $50 and proceed in $50 increments.

Bidders must be registered. A pre-registration packet is available on the auditor’s website or interested parties can call 330-740-2010 to request the forms be mailed to them.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meachum said those intending to bid should read over all the forms carefully and closely review the parcels for sale.

“I encourage anyone who may be interested in purchasing a property to review the information on our website as this is a buyer beware sale. The County Auditor does not give any representation regarding possession, eviction, prior inspection, scheduled demolition, health code violation, or any other matter,” Meacham stated.