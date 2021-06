The British-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist Kelly Hansen and drummer Chris Frazier perform at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Foreigner is coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this October.

They are scheduled to play October 12.

Tickets are available for presale Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password JUKEBOX.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office, priced at $125, $75, $59.50, $49.50 and $37.50.