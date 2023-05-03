YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After three years of being closed for a redevelopment project, the Ford Nature Center is back open.

It reopened on April 22.

The project was designed to improve, enhance and expand the Ford Nature Center in order to better serve the community’s nature education needs.

New features in the building include a nature exhibit hall, a history room and a bird observation room.

“It’s a wonderful asset for the community, the public at large that comes and learns about the native wildlife and habitat within Mill Creek MetroParks,” said Justin Rogers, director of planning and operations.

The center is free and open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can learn more about what it has to offer by visiting the Ford Nature Center website.