Ford Nature Center in Youngstown to close for renovations

Local News

The popular Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek Metroparks is closing temporarily for renovations

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Work is set to begin on the new Ford Nature Center in Youngstown.

artists rendering of what the new Ford Nature Center will look like.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek Metroparks is closing temporarily for renovations.

The center will close Feb. 1 to begin construction on the Ford Nature Center Redevelopment Project.

The $3 million dollar project will include the construction of “21-century” classrooms, learning labs, exhibits and outdoor features.

The work is expected to take 24 months, and the center should reopen in Spring/Summer 2020.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the start of such a highly anticipated, and critically needed project,” said Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek Metroparks.

The Ford Nature Center receives over 40,000 visitors each year, including 15,000 school children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com