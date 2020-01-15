Ford Nature Center in Youngstown to close for renovations

artists rendering of what the new Ford Nature Center will look like.

The popular Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek Metroparks is closing temporarily for renovations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek Metroparks is closing temporarily for renovations.

The center will close Feb. 1 to begin construction on the Ford Nature Center Redevelopment Project.

The $3 million dollar project will include the construction of “21-century” classrooms, learning labs, exhibits and outdoor features.

The work is expected to take 24 months, and the center should reopen in Spring/Summer 2020.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the start of such a highly anticipated, and critically needed project,” said Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek Metroparks.

The Ford Nature Center receives over 40,000 visitors each year, including 15,000 school children.