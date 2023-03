YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of Mill Creek Park which has been under renovation for three years is set to reopen.

A ribbon cutting is planned for April 22 for the Ford Nature Center.

When it opens, visitors can see new exhibits, a gift shop and a new bird-watching room. Outside, there will be an outdoor classroom, an amphitheater and a rooftop garden.

Construction cost $4 million — $3 million of which came from the Mill Creek Park Foundation. The rest of the funding came from the park.