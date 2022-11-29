LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – L’uva Bella Winery co-owners Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann were recognized in the Food and Drink category of Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.

Forbes recognized 600 “30 under 30” honorees in 20 different categories in its 12th annual list.

After starting the wine brand “Redhead Wine” while studying at Cornell University, Sergi teamed up with her partner, Evan Schumann, to buy her family’s winery in 2020.

The pair has raised $3 million in funding at a $15 million valuation.

They tell First News that it’s an honor to represent Youngstown, and they credit a lot of their success to mom-and-pop-owned retailers and Superior Beverage Group, which gave them their first chance to showcase their brands against the global competition.

“Regardless of where you’re from, with hard work and persistence, and not giving up, regardless of what challenges you face, you can make anything happen,” Sergi said. “I’ve been growing L’uva Bella Winery since I was 19 years old, so this is 10 years in the making.”

The winery has plans to expand to a few more states next year. Right now, it’s selling its wine in nine states in chains such as Walmart, Kroger and Target.