For over 50 years, Warren Greek Fest brings families together to celebrate their heritage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 52nd annual Warren Greek Festival started Wednesday afternoon at St. Demetrios Church on Atlantic Street.

The event is a celebration of the Greek community that brings people back to Trumbull County each summer. People from Boston come to reunite with family and celebrate their Greek heritage.

“We’d come in as a family when I was younger — when I was in elementary school, every year through middle school, high school. Now that I’m an adult and I have my own kids, I love to bring them back so they can hang out with their cousins,” said Lee Rushton, of Warren.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Thursday and 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it runs from 1-10 p.m.

Admission is free.