YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WBN) – Thanks to a new partnership, the Northside Pool in Youngstown will be fully staffed with lifeguards.

The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy has partnered with the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department to ensure the safety of those who visit the pool.

The academy has eight returning lifeguards that will work at the pool. This is the first time in more than 30 years the Parks and Recreation Department won’t struggle to open all pools due to a lack of lifeguards.

There will also be an American Red Cross Lifeguard class held at the pool to allow for additional lifeguards to be trained. Those lifeguards will either work for the city of Youngstown, the Youngstown YMCA or the Jewish Community Center.

The Northside Pool is set to open in mid-June.