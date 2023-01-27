TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An eggs-celent fundraiser is back for a third year. It’s called Egg My Yard, and it allows those who place an order in Trumbull County and the surrounding area to wake up on Easter morning with a yard full of candy-stuffed plastic eggs.

The money raised goes to a good cause.

Getting around can be challenging for 12-year-old Cambrie Bentley and her family. Bentley was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. To go anywhere, including therapy and other appointments, Bentley’s family needs to strap her wheelchair on the back of their SUV and carry her in and out of the car.

“There’s always a danger of dropping her if I’m carrying her from the car to the chair and from the chair to the car,” Heather Bentley, Cambrie’s mother, said.

“It’s hard because if it’s bad weather and, like, it’s way too much bad weather, I can’t go at all and I just have to stay inside, and it snows a lot so that makes it harder to go anywhere,” Cambrie said.

Danella Monsman knows what it’s like. Her daughter, Krista, who happens to be Bentley’s best friend, also suffers from SMA. Two years ago Monsman started the Egg My Yard Fundraiser to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for Krista and now wants to help someone else.

“Starting this year, going forward every year, we wanted to work with a different family that has a child with medical needs that needs like some type of adaptive equipment or medical equipment that insurance won’t pay for,” Monsman said.

Monsman has already taken 70 orders so far and expects to surpass last year’s total of 12,000 eggs, or 170 yards. She says the goal is to raise $20-30,000, which would help the Bentleys get the van Cambrie needs.

“The independence she could have to get in and out of the vehicle by just opening the door, she’s never experienced that — it would be incredible,” Heather Bentley said.

There are various egg packages available at different prices with different add-on options, detailed below.

25 eggs for $20

50 eggs for $35

75 eggs for $45

100 eggs for $55

Easter bunny delivery add-on: $15

Easter bunny delivery is limited to Mahoning and Trumbull counties, and all orders must be placed by March 24.

For more information and updates, visit Wheels for Krista on Facebook. Questions on Egg My Yard can be directed to Danella or Makenzie Monsman via call or text at 330-647-0673.