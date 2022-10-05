SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is looking for people to help out.

The warehouse currently has seven volunteers. But as they approach the busy holiday season, they’ll need more help.

Volunteers are needed to sort, package and distribute food in the Mercer County community.

Warehouse development manager Sarah Worthington says the schedule is flexible with different openings.

“Recently, we’ve had a really big influx of donations come in, which is wonderful. But then we need the help to sort it and to re-pack it,” says Worthington.

Worthington says any help, as well as food or monetary donations, is greatly appreciated.