Food truck tailgate for Youngstown State game also benefits veterans program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six food trucks banded together on Saturday to tailgate at the YSU Penguins game and honor our veterans.

The tailgate took place at Wick Park in Youngstown and proceeds benefited Meridian HealthCare’s Veterans Program.

Longtime Mahoning County official and Army Veteran Jack Palermo was recognized as the event’s guest of honor.

“To give veterans the honor that they should get. It’s great that I can represent that today on behalf of Meridian,” he said.

Organizers hope to do the event again next year.