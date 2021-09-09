Food Truck Festival coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Playhouse will be the home of the first ever Youngstown Food Truck Festival.

It’s taking place on September 11 from 12 – 5 p.m.

It will feature vendors such as Karter’s Korner, A Taste of Soul, Souper Connection, Sophie’s Dogs, Fusion Food Truck, Straight Out the Kitchen and more.

“The festival will be a way for the community to connect through food, family and fun! The event highlights the Glenwood Corridor, as well as local Youngstown food truck vendors,” said Joseph Napier, organizer of the festival.

All the proceeds from the day will go toward the Youngstown Playhouse’s upcoming production, “The Color Purple,” which debuts at The DeYor Performing Arts Center on September 24.

The festival will also be a part of Mahoning Valley Welcoming Week, which brings organizations, communities and neighbors of all backgrounds together to build strong connections, and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

Some of the community organizations supporting the festival include Thrive Youngstown, the City of YOU, the Youngstown Creative Collective, United Returning Citizens, the League of Women Voters and YUMADOP.