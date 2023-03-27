COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent power outages could leave many residents with spoiled food in their refrigerators, but households who purchased food with SNAP benefits can apply to receive a replacement.

Thanks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), food can be replaced as long as the amount of food lost doesn’t exceed a home’s monthly allotment.

Those impacted must complete this form within 10 days of the loss. It must then be submitted to the County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS). It’s encouraged to provide verification to the CDJFS to help them confirm the outage.

Recipients can find their county office by visiting: jfs.ohio.gov/county