Food-service industries adjust to changing landscape amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has disrupted the traditional transactions between farmers markets, grocery stores and restaurants

(WKBN) – Restaurants and farmers markets have been forced to make changes to survive COVID-19. Dine-in eateries have now become food delivery services and online supermarkets.

Sarah Russell, a Youngstown food enthusiast, said times are changing.

“You can’t just pop in for a gallon of milk. If I’m going to the store, I’m going one time and maybe once every 10 days to try to get everything just because in/out just doesn’t exist anymore,” she said.

The pandemic has disrupted the traditional transactions between farmers markets and their customers. Profits for some have been cut in half, according to Commonwealth Sustainability Coordinator Jim Converse.

“The reluctance of many shoppers and consumers, you know, to even come out and buy things has been an ongoing break,” he said.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control — like wearing masks, socially distancing and regular hand washing — may discourage some shoppers from returning to traditional farmers markets.

Richard Fordyce, administrator of the Farm Service Agency with USDA, said vendors are doing their best to adapt.

“We do have more restaurants and food service, you know, locations that are open, be it social distancing and restricted to some degree, but at least there’s some activity there,” he said.

Community and personal safety remain the main goal.

“My mom, who wasn’t doing this before, is getting online delivery. She’s eating take out, it’s I’m teaching her how to Instacart or to pick up a delivery from Giant Eagle,” Russell said.

Until people feel more comfortable, the shopping experience may remain more limited, for now.