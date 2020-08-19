Food passport fundraiser helps Black-owned restaurants while also helping Black students at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to help minority students at Youngstown State University, there’s a fundraiser you can be a part of.

The YSU Foundation will partner with “Black Periodt” beginning this week for their food passport. From now until the end of the year, participants will go to seven Black-owned restaurants.

The Floyd Fund was established to help Black students at YSU overcome the hurdles they face at college, including food access, transportation, buying books and supplies, housing, child care and other expenses.

“I think that we have to treat Black students as if they were international students and put a support system around them,” said Black Periodt owner Carmella Williams.

“We need to do a lot of things to be able to bring students to YSU to study in an environment that is conducive to them learning,” said YSU professor Alicia Prietolangarica.

The restaurants include Rev’s Ribs, In the Truck Eatery, Hook Fish & Chicken, R & J Smokers BBQ, Charlie Staples, RBG Eatery and The Pitt Boss.

Passports can be purchased by emailing penguinpassports@gmail.com.

