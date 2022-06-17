CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County 4-H and the OSU Extension Mahoning County will hold a food and toiletries drive to help food pantries located in Youngstown City School District.

These school-based food pantries serve local youth, specifically, in helping them feed themselves through easy to prepare foods.

You can bring donations to the OSU Extension Mahoning County office from today through Thursday July 28.

Drop off hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

That office in on South Broad Street in Canfield.