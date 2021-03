There will be a special line set up for veterans

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Nourishing Others Wellbeing Project is hosting another food giveaway in New Castle Saturday.

They’re holding it at the Town Mall starting at 10 a.m. on 200 South Jefferson St.

There will be enough food for 3,000 families, and each box will have meat, dairy and produce.

The giveaway is on a first come, first served basis.

There will be a special line set up for veterans.