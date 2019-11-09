Food giveaway in Liberty leads to heavy traffic on Belmont Avenue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up on Belmont Avenue in Liberty due to a free food giveaway.

The food drive is taking place at The Arab American Community Center on Belgrade Avenue, off of Belmont.

The food giveaway is happening in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank, according to Rev. Brian Picard. The group was expected to serve at least 350 families.

It’s expected to go until 1 p.m.

This isn’t the first time that the food giveaway has brought out a large crowd. Last month, cars lined up for free meat and vegetables.