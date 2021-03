The food is being passed out Tuesday until it runs out at Alpha and Omega Baptist Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway is happening at a church in Youngstown.

The food is being passed out Tuesday until it runs out at Alpha and Omega Baptist Church, located at 3120 Winton Ave.

Those who attend will receive bags of groceries.

Second Harvest Food Bank just delivered more food to the giveaway on Tuesday morning.