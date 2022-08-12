SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley is in an ongoing ‘food fight’ for a good cause.

A non-profit group the Lady Scouts started this fight to help out the Community Food Warehouse.

They are helping get food drives up and running at multiple businesses in the area.

As of August 12, over 60 businesses are participating.

The warehouse needs help stocking shelves more than ever. The organization has a shortage. Shelves are only filled to 30% capacity.

Community Food Warehouse greatly appreciates the efforts of the Lady Scouts and the community.

“The outpouring haws been really amazing. We are so excited here at the food warehouse to see how this turns out. I know they somehow did the math and figured if each business collected 60 pounds of food, that would equal one ton of food, non-perishable food items collected,” said Sarah Worthington, development manager.

Sarah says food isn’t the only necessity. They also need toiletries and even baby items like formula and diapers.

“The need doesn’t go away just because the holidays are over. The need remains throughout the year, which is why this time of year really is a great time to be collecting. We can help put some food in people’s cupboards before the holidays and as kids go back to school,” Worthington said.

The food fight is going on until September first. It is a friendly competition amongst local businesses, so you can go and donate to your favorite to help them win the bragging rights.

If you want to get in on the action and donate, there are plenty of drop off locations in the Shenango Valley.

Here are the businesses participating as of August 12:

4:13 Salon

Allegheny Consolidated

Allie’s Sweet Tooth

Allstate Insurance – Gary Ceremuga

Banjak Heating/Cooling

Barris Supply

Ben Bisset Chevy

Best Life Boutique

Bliss Styling Studio

City of Hermitage

Cross Home Care

Equipment Rental Options

Evolve Gym

First National Bank (multiple locations)

FNB Wealth Management

G&J Fencing

Gilbert’s Risk Solutions

Girl Scouts

Good Nature Essentials

Guardian Filtration Products

Haitian Sensation

Happy Tales Veterinary Hospital

Hermitage Police Department

Hickory VFW

Hickory Grille

Hill Barth & King

Howard Hanna Real Estate

It’s All About You Salon

IXL Gym

Jamestown Paint Co

Joanow Legal Group/Counseling

Lori Rollinson Salon

Mercer Co. BAR Association – Mercer

Mercer County Federal Credit Union (3 locations)

Minuteman Press – Hermitage

Mohr Well Drilling

Nancy’s Tavern

Open Signs

Pelto Property Maintenance

Poppy Road Boutique

Principal Chiropractic

Reynolds Drive-In

Reynolds Services, Inc.

Salem Tube

Shawnee Optical

Simply Vintage

Smother Brothers

St. Paul’s Senior Living Community

Synergy Comp

The Sharon Herald

Touch of Class Salon

Webb Winery

Whole Life Services