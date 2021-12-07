Food drive helping to feed Mercer County families

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The 4th Annual “Truck-Full of Hope” food drive is in full swing at Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.

This year, Taylor Chevrolet presented Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) with a $5,000 gift to support its mission to feed friends and neighbors this holiday season.

Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, said this donation will help deliver food to thousands of families in need.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our friends at Taylor Chevrolet. This donation will enable CFWMC to provide 15,000 meals to those who need it most in Mercer County this holiday season.”

Area residents and businesses are invited to drop off non-perishable food items to fill the truck inside the showroom at Taylor Chevrolet, 2757 E State St., Hermitage, through Dec. 17.