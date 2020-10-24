Food bank holds giveaway at Covelli Centre, says they need more volunteers

There will be more food distributions, and the organizations are still looking for volunteers to help out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway was held in downtown Youngstown Saturday.

At the Covelli Centre, a couple thousand people were able to come and get boxes of food.

The distribution was held by the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, in partnership with Gleaner’s Food Bank.

It was funded by the CARES Act.

There will be more food distributions, and the organizations are still looking for volunteers to help out.

“It’s a big undertaking. I mean, it’s a lot of work involved, and people don’t realize how to get this stuff trucked in, keep it refrigerated in our trucks, get it here, display it, hand it out, bag it up. We certainly could use volunteers,” said Joseph Lorei, executive director of Gleaner’s Food Bank.

Their next food giveaway will be November 21 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

If you wish to volunteer and assist in distributing food, contact Leo Connelly at 330-261-5975.

