YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is right around the corner. Youngstown Community Food Center and Gleaners Food Bank is hosting a toy giveaway today to make sure every child has a present under the tree.

This year 380 children are signed up to receive toys.

Each kid received toys and stocking stuffers.

Most toys were donated from different stores, as well as Toys for Tots.

The nonprofit used to host a Christmas dinner every year since 1984. Due to COVID-19, they’ve done a toy giveaway for the last two years to make sure local kids have a good Christmas.

“It’s a special time of year for everyone but especially the children,” said Katie Parry, toy giveaway organizer. “It means a lot to children when there’s something under the tree, that they don’t miss out just because we may be going through hard times.”

Families were able to sign up starting in November.

Toys are being distributed through a zero-contact drive-through line until 1 p.m.