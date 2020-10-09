Folk rock band Blackberry Smoke coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

The group has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Blackberry Smoke is coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre later this month.

The concert, featuring special guest The Wild Feathers, will be Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The quintet started out in Atlanta in the early 2000s. They’ve become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk.

Blackberry Smoke has come out with two Billboard chart-topping albums — Holding All The Roses (2015) and Like An Arrow (2016). The group also topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk album chart.

They’re known for songs like “Run Away From It All,” “The Crooked Kind,” “I’ve Got This Song,” “Flesh and Bone,” and “Nobody Gives a Damn.”

You can get tickets, starting at $13, on Ticketmaster.com.

Safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed at the amphitheater:

Patrons must conduct daily health symptom assessments before the show and anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted into the venue.

Patrons must wear masks at all times.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating and are responsible for maintaining six feet of social distance from other patrons.

Family members should sit together, socially distanced from other individuals/family groups.

No congregating before or after performances.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available for all patrons.

The amphitheater will adhere to the state mandate of permitting 15% of the normal capacity.

A streamlined concession menu will be offered to expedite service in an effort to reduce wait time in line.

Additional sanitation crew members will ensure the cleanliness of high-traffic areas.

