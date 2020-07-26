Fodor Tree Farms to host flower arrangement workshops

To maintain social distancing, they are limiting the workshop to 10 people per day

(WKBN) – With summer in full swing, you’ve probably seen flowers of all kinds popping up everywhere. One local flower farm owner is helping you take those blooms from the garden to your table.

In the summer months, Fodor Tree Farm has hundreds of flowers to pick from.

With weddings and events being cancelled this year, some florists have had to get creative to stay busy.

They offer workshops that allows people to come in cut their own flowers and put together arrangements to take home.

“This gives us an opportunity to do more with our farm flowers here like this Unwind and Design. It definitely has an affect on us on a big scale, but it gives us some time to really regroup to think of other ways to get our flowers into more hands, our community’s hands,” said Tara Fodor.

Typically the workshops are held inside in close quarters, where masks would have to be worn, but they’re getting creative and offering a different option.

It’s called Unwind and Design. It’s the same concept, except you find a spot on their 11 acre farm.

“Most of the time they’re bringing a mother, daughter or a small group of friends that come out so it’s like a breath of fresh air. They get to do something different and feel safe and be a little creative,” said Foder.

There’s three dates so far for the workshop: July 31, Aug. 6 and Aug. 19. Visitors can show up between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To maintain social distancing, they are limiting the workshop to 10 people per day.

The Unwind and Design workshop is $59 a person.

There’s also another option where you can cut your own flowers. The Cutting Garden Design is $95 a person.

Vase, flowers and the work station are all provided.

You can reserve a spot at these workshops at the Foder Tree Farm website.