YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured Monday after two vehicles collided trying to avoid debris coming off of a truck.

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. on I-680 northbound just before the Hubbard exit.

According to police, a flatbed truck carrying cargo lost some of its load, and two vehicles hit each other trying to avoid the debris.

Two people were taken St. Elizabeth Hospital.