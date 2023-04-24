YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventies rock group The Steve Miller Band will take to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre stage this summer.

The show is set for August 9.

Presale tickets are on sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 through Thursday, April 27 online only with the password JOKER. Regular tickets go on sale April 28 at tickemaster.com and at the Southwoods Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $42.50 to $175.

The Steve Miller Band soared to the top of the charts with songs such as “Fly Like an Eagle,” “The Joke,” “Jet Airliner,” “Space Cowboy” and many more.

On his successful tours with the Steve Miller Band, Steve Miller complements the commercial peaks of his extensive catalog with lesser-known songs that expand his fans’ awareness of the range of his work.