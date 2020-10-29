Flu shot clinic to be held at Campbell park Thursday

You have to make an appointment first

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County flu shot clinic continues Thursday.

This clinic is at Campbell City Roosevelt Park on Struthers Liberty Road from 2 to 5 p.m.

You have to make an appointment before you go by calling 330-270-2855 ext. 125.

Your insurance will be billed, so make sure to bring your insurance card with you.

According to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

People with a high risk of developing flu-related complications include children ages 6 months to 2 years old, adults ages 65 and older, pregnant women, nursing home residents and those with chronic medical conditions.

