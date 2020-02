There were 832 across the state in the last two weeks

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health released figures showing flu hospitalizations have hit a new high for the season with 832 flu-related hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

There were 62 in Mahoning County, 33 in Columbiana County and 63 in Trumbull County.

Doctors recommend staying home when you’re sick.

To prevent getting sick, wash your hands with soap and water, avoid touching your face, disinfect surfaces, get plenty of sleep and manage stress.