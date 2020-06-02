Florida murder suspect taken into custody in Warren

Hargrove was picked up by officials at his girlfriend's home on Highland Avenue SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man wanted on a murder charge in Florida was taken into custody in Trumbull County on Monday.

Tremonte Hargrove, 26, waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A warrant for his arrest on a murder charge out of Putnam County, Florida was issued back on May 26.

Hargrove was picked up by Warren police, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and deputies from Putnam County on Monday at his girlfriend’s home on Highland Avenue SW.

“We were made aware that there was a suspect from Florida who was currently living in Warren who had a murder warrant,” said Detective Pete Goranitis.

Hargrove will be sent down to Florida to answer to the charge.

A spokesperson with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said they can’t release any information right now since there is an ongoing investigation.