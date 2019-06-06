Flooding prompts water rescue in Mercer County

WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Emergency crews performed a dangerous water rescue Wednesday during the thunderstorms and heavy rains that flooded many areas.

The West Salem Fire Department, with the help of several local departments, rescued a man whose car was swept off a bridge and pushed downstream on South Berry Road.

The water at the time was chest deep with the rainfall and runoff. Rainfall totals in that area were at 3.5 inches. Close to two inches of rain fell in Greenville.

Jamestown, Sheakleyville, Transfer and Greenville assisted with the rescue.

Several other communities watched as roads quickly became flooded and yards turned into ponds. Many communities across Trumbull and Mercer counties sustained moderate to severe flooding.

