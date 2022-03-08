LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Flooding issues are still causing problems Tuesday, particularly in Leavittsburg near the Mahoning River.

The river rose four inches between 0 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and the current is brisk.

Lee Westfall got three to four inches of water in his basement in Leavittsburg, and it’s still coming in.

“I have to pump it every hour,” he said.

Westfall remembers other times when the water has been up to his waist. Tuesday, standing water was several inches deep in yards and encroaching on structures.

Trumbull County MetroParks has closed Thomas Swift and Canoe City. Other Trumbull County parks are open, but there could be standing water.

Several roads continue to be underwater and are impassable in some areas.