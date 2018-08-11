Flooding during rush hour created traffic jams in Boardman Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sent in by David Y. [ + - ] Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - There are reports of flooding all across the area Friday evening, especially in Boardman.

The township issued a street advisory:

Due to the high rain volume, Boardman Township is experiencing flooding on several area township, county and state roads. Several roads are impassible. Never attempt to drive into or through a flooded area. We are requesting that everyone refrain from any unnecessary travel til approximately 9:30 p.m. tonight. Due to the weather, our dispatch center is experiencing high call volume. If possible, please contact us for emergency incidents only until that time as well. Please forward this message and check on any neighbors or family members as appropriate."

Drivers in Boardman are being asked to avoid Market Street at Indianola and Shields for high water.

The intersection of South Avenue and Doral Drive near the Walmart and Giant Eagle plazas is also flooded.

There's also flooding along Cadillac Drive in Boardman, where a car got stuck in the water.

In Struthers, a creek overflowed on Maplewood Avenue near Garfield, pouring into the street. Backyards and some basements are flooded, and that road was closed off as of around 6 p.m.

Viewers are also telling us about flooding at:

BOARDMAN Shields Road and West Boulevard Country Fair gas station on South Avenue Lake Park Cemetery on Midlothian Boulevard Boulevard Club Apartments on West Boulevard Petitti's Garden Center on South Avenue Continuing Healthcare of Boardman at US-224 and Ronjoy Place Behind Boardman Plaza near Salinas Trail and Santa Fe Ridgefield and Midwood Circle Arlene Drive Lealand Tara Drive Oakridge Drive Applecrest Drive Applewood Acres Brookfield Avenue Brandon Street

STRUTHERS Morrison Street Inside Struthers High School Yellow Creek Park

POLAND Youngstown Pittsburgh Road Four Seasons

Irma Avenue in Youngstown

