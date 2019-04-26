Local News

Flooding closes portion of Shady Run Rd. in Youngstown

Heavy rains Friday caused some localized flooding across the Valley

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Heavy rains Friday caused some localized flooding across the Valley. 

A car got stuck on Shady Run Road after water flooded the street near the Byzantine Center at the Grove. 

Water was up to the top of the wheel wells on the vehicle. 

Ponding water was also reported along market Street in Boardman and in other areas. 

Showers are expected through Friday evening. Anywhere from 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected. 

