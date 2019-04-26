Flooding closes portion of Shady Run Rd. in Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Heavy rains Friday caused some localized flooding across the Valley.

A car got stuck on Shady Run Road after water flooded the street near the Byzantine Center at the Grove.

Water was up to the top of the wheel wells on the vehicle.

Ponding water was also reported along market Street in Boardman and in other areas.

Showers are expected through Friday evening. Anywhere from 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected.

