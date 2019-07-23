Flooding causes creek to overflow into woman’s Columbiana Co. home

Diana Brewer, who's lived in Salineville most of her life, said this rain is the worst she's ever seen

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Parts of Columbiana County have been dealing with flooding issues after several bouts of heavy rain. In Salineville, several roads and alleys need to be repaired.

Diana Brewer has lived in Salineville for most of her life. She said she’s never seen anything like the recent rain and flooding.

“The last time it rained, it came right down this road right here. It just came up to the garage and it just came in like five minutes.”

A creek sits on the other side of an alley near Brewer’s home. She said every time there’s a heavy downpour, it floods and reaches her house.

“We had to have our basement pumped out because the water came in so fast because the hose came off of our pump. And the water came in so fast, we had to have the fire department come up and pump it out for us.”

Her family’s belongings were floating in the water over the weekend.

“We had at least eight inches or so in the basement and we lost our washer. We had to buy a new washer,” Brewer said.

She hopes something can be done to stop the water from getting in their home in the future.