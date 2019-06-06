Flooding causes big issues in Trumbull Co. as residents try to protect their homes

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – All of this recent rain is causing havoc for some homeowners in Cortland and Bazetta.

As the rain continued to come down on Tuesday, Charles Dibell was digging around his flooded backyard with a shovel, looking for a drainage pipe that would lead to the storm drain off of his property.

Dibell lives on the corner of Phillips-Rice Road, which was closed for a while until waters receded.

Dibell says he’s had minor flooding outside of his home before, but nothing like this.

“I had about 2 inches of water in my basement. I pumped it out into the ditch out front. My sump pump couldn’t keep up with it,” he said.

Dibell believes the big problem that’s contributed to the flooding is the catch basin at the end of the roadway. He says it’s old and made out of brick.

A problem he says he’s brought to the county’s attention several times.

About a mile and a half away up Route 5, one home’s backyard was completely submerged by the overflow from Walnut Run Creek.

As patio furniture floated by the side of the house, homeowner Steve Pops said this is nothing compared to the one time the water actually went up to his porch.

He chose to just wait and watch the flooding from his back porch with his two dogs while his neighbor, Walter Sescourka, started running two generators.