WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – While homeowners and road crews are grappling with water flooding homes and streets, several parks in the Valley are taking on water as well.

In Warren, parts of Perkins Park flooded from the Mahoning River. The playground and picnic areas were flooded.

Mill Creek Park near Shields Road was flooded as well. Low-lying areas had inches of standing water.

The flooding made many areas of the Valley’s park unusable.

On Friday, Trumbull County MetroParks closed Thomas Swift Park and Canoe City in Leavittsburg due to flooding. Other Trumbull County parks are open but standing water could prevent their use, according to the MetroParks.

Mill Creek MetroParks announced Friday that the Route 224 entrance to the golf course is closed due to flooding. The entrance at Shields Road is open.