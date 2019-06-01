Flood clean-up moves along, but some Boardman Plaza businesses remain closed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several stores at the east end of the Boardman Plaza continued their clean-up Friday after floodwaters inundated their buildings Tuesday evening.

The stretch of Route 224 between Market Street and West Boulevard looked like a lake earlier this week. High water covered the road and the plaza’s parking lot.

Most of the buildings east of Save-A-Lot had water inside.

WATCH: Boardman Plaza along Route 224 underwater

ServPro trucks were scattered throughout the parking lot, cleaning up the damage.

A sign outside of Save-A-Lot Friday said the store is temporarily closed for water damage. Inside, there is only shelving without products.

The Ohio Means Jobs location in the plaza needs more time to clean up. It will be closed through Tuesday. You can still use the Oakhill Satellite location or the Columbiana County location in Lisbon.

Just 2.5 miles west, Mill Creek Golf Course is also dealing with the aftermath of flooding.

The 17th fairway on the south course was underwater Wednesday. The entire course, north and south, was closed.

On Friday, the tree across 17 was still down, but it will be gone Saturday.

Director of Golf Brian Tolnar said the north course will be open Saturday morning and the south by Sunday afternoon, cart path only.

Tolnar called his maintenance crew “miracle workers.”