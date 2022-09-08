BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flood victims in Boardman are continuing to bring their rain and sewage-soaked belongings to dumpsters to get rid of them.

Republic Services has placed a pair of trash dumpsters in the parking lot of the Township Government Building on Market Street.

After being there since Wednesday morning, one of the receptacles is about half-full with trash bags, carpeting and even some furniture were ruined by Sunday afternoon’s heavy rainstorm.

The dumpsters will be in place through September 22.