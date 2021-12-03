Flea on Phelps brings holiday crowd to downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Youngstown was full of holiday cheer as the first-ever Flea on Phelps took place Friday evening.

“This has just been a wonderful support, for the local community in Youngstown and these local businesses,” said Derrick McDowell, owner and founder of the Youngstown Flea and Flea on Phelps.

People came from every direction of downtown to shop with the small businesses.

More than 30 vendors set up selling handmade items, like clothes, dream catchers and soaps.

Janeetsa Ortiz said this is her first time setting up with the flea and she absolutely loved the experience.

“This is awesome. The minute it gets cold, everyone is scared, locks their doors up, they’re with a blanket. So this turnout tonight has been absolutely amazing so far,” Ortiz said.

There was music, food and even a surprise visit from a snowman.

McDowell says he isn’t surprised so many people came out to be a part of it.

“Anytime we try to gather around a positive thing like this, you can sort of expect the community to come out,” McDowell said.

Saturday and Sunday, the Holiday Flea will continue at its normal location, 365 East Boardman Street. Saturday will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 pm.