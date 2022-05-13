BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in Boardman and the surrounding area may see smoke and flames in the sky on Saturday.

It’s part of a controlled burn raining exercise for the Cardinal Joint Fire District.

Firefighters will burn down a vacant property at 420 McClurg Road. The house sits near the entrance of the Field of Dreams.

The training exercise will start at 9 a.m. and should end around 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area if possible and use caution if they have to drive on McClurg Road.